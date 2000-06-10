Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Muzeum Narodowego w Warszawie

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place June 8, 2000.

Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
5405 $
Price in auction currency 5405 USD
Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - May 28, 1911
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1655 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
