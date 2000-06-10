Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place June 8, 2000.

