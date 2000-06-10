Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1655 "Portrait with Crown" with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5721 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,405. Bidding took place June 8, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
5405 $
Price in auction currency 5405 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date May 28, 1911
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1655 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search