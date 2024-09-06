Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1654 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1654 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 330,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
