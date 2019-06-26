Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 22,5 - 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2870 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Poland Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45467 $
Price in auction currency 40000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1651 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

