Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2870 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

