Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1651 AT "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1651 "Portrait with Crown" with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2870 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1651 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search