Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1649
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Portrait with Crown" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
41737 $
Price in auction currency 31000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
520 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 520 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1649 "Portrait with Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

