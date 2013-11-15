Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Portrait with Crown" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition VF (2) F (1) VG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (3)