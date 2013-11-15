Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1649 GP "Portrait with Crown" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1649 "Portrait with Crown" with mark GP. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
41737 $
Price in auction currency 31000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition F
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
