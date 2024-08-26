Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1663 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1663 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint
