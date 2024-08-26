Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1663 AT (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1663 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1663 AT - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28,5 - 29,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1663 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1663 AT at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1663 AT at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1663 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

