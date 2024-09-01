Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
175 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 175 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

