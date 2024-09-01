Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,98 g
- Diameter 27,5 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search