2 Ducat 1655 IT SCH "Type 1655-1658" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 with mark IT SCH. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2312 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

