2 Ducat 1655 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

