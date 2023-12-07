Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1655 AT "Type 1654-1667" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 6,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 with mark AT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
19378 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
19193 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1655 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search