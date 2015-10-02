Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Ducat 1651 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1651 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 87,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
22953 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
14688 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Ducat 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search