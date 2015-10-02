Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1651 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 2 Ducat 1651 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 2 Ducat 1651 MW - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 6,98 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1651 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 87,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1651 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
22953 $
Price in auction currency 87000 PLN
Poland 2 Ducat 1651 MW at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
14688 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1651 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

