2 Ducat 1651 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1651 with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 87,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)