2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 "Swedish Deluge" with mark SCH IT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Kolbe & Fanning auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

