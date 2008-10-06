Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Diameter 27 - 29 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 2 Ducat
  • Year 1655
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 "Swedish Deluge" with mark SCH IT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Kolbe & Fanning auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
23106 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
14950 $
Price in auction currency 14950 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Ducat 1655 "Swedish Deluge", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

