2 Ducat 1655 SCH IT "Swedish Deluge" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Diameter 27 - 29 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 2 Ducat
- Year 1655
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Ducat 1655 "Swedish Deluge" with mark SCH IT. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Kolbe & Fanning auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date October 6, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
23106 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
14950 $
Price in auction currency 14950 USD
