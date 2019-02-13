Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 20,4 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
21930 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
28541 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Ducat 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

