Donative 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4)