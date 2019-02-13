Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 6 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 20,4 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 95,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
21930 $
Price in auction currency 84000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
28541 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
