Donative 6 Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 20,32 g
- Diameter 40 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year 1649
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2003.
