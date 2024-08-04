Donative 6 Ducat 1649 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat 1649 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 10,300. Bidding took place December 6, 2003.

Сondition F (1)