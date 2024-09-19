Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 5 Ducat 1654 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 17,3 g
- Diameter 43 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 5 Ducat
- Year 1654
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Ducat 1654 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search