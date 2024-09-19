Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 5 Ducat 1654 GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 17,3 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 5 Ducat
  • Year 1654
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Category
Year
Search