Donative 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition XF (3)