Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 4 Ducat
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Poland 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
38848 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Poland 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Poland 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Donative) at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Ducat 1659 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

