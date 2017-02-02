Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 4 Ducat 1659 HL "Torun" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 4 Ducat
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 4 Ducat 1659 "Torun" with mark HL. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
38848 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
