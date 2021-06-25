Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

