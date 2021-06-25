Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 24,24 g
  • Diameter 47 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 10 Ducat
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
19034 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
7348 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

