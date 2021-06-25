Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat 1650 GR "Danzig". Silver (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig" with mark GR. Silver. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
19034 $
Price in auction currency 72000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
7348 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat 1650 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
