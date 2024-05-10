Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1663
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (2)
- Marciniak (7)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (16)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (3)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Crown Boratynka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search