Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (21) VF (20) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (9)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GGN (1)

Janas (2)

Marciniak (7)

Monety i Medale (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (16)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (3)