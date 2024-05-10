Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1663
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1663 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Monety i Medale Romuald Sawicz auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place December 5, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1663 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
