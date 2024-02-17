Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,34 g
  • Diameter 15 - 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1659
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1659 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 840. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Rzeszowski DA - August 5, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" at auction GGN - April 17, 1999
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1999
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

