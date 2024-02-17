Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,34 g
- Diameter 15 - 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1659
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Ujazdow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1659 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 840. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date August 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
