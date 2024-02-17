Schilling (Szelag) 1659 TLB "Crown Boratynka" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1659 "Crown Boratynka" with mark TLB. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Ujazdow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1279 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 840. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (7) VF (6) No grade (2)