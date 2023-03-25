Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG. Date on both sides (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Date on both sides
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,62 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. Date on both sides. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
