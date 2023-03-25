Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG. Date on both sides (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. Date on both sides. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition VF (12) F (3) No grade (1)