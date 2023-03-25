Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG. Date on both sides (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Date on both sides

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG Date on both sides - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG Date on both sides - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. Date on both sides. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
