Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,62 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
