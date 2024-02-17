Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

