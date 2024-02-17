Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark CG. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place November 7, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction DESA - October 15, 2022
Seller DESA
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 CG at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

