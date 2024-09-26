Schilling (Szelag) 1650 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

Сondition VF (1)