Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 MW - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 MW - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search