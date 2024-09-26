Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1650 MW (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 with mark MW. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place June 11, 2005.
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
