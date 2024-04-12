Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,62 g
- Diameter 21,5 - 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (2)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (11)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (13)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search