Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

