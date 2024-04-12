Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650 (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 21,5 - 22,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 6,600. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

