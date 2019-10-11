Schilling (Szelag) 1650. Small size (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . Small size. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)