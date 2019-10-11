Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1650. Small size (Poland, John II Casimir)

Variety: Small size

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 Small size - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1650 Small size - Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1650
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . Small size. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1650 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1650 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1650 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search