Schilling (Szelag) 1650. Small size (Poland, John II Casimir)
Variety: Small size
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,62 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1650
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1650 . Small size. This copper coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
