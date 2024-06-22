Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,510,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

