5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,510,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
