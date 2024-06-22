5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (137) AU (45) XF (76) VF (55) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (20) MS62 (30) MS61 (11) MS60 (4) AU58 (11) AU55 (2) AU53 (6) DETAILS (7) + (1) Service NGC (73) PCGS (27) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aste (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (6)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Katz (13)

Marciniak (13)

Niemczyk (51)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (15)

Numis Poland (6)

Numisbalt (11)

Numision (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (15)

WCN (47)

WDA - MiM (45)

Wójcicki (54)