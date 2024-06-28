5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

