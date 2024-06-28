Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Rifle Corps
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1044)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
