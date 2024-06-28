Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Rifle Corps

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Rifle Corps - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" Rifle Corps - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1044)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". Rifle Corps. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

