Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (449)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (11)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (20)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (22)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (16)
  • Marciniak (24)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (36)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (24)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (44)
  • Stare Monety (8)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (58)
  • WDA - MiM (62)
  • Wójcicki (59)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search