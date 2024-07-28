Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (449)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4145 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
