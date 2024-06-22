Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 11,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 11,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (686)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aste (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (25)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (31)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (25)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (49)
  • Niemczyk (87)
  • Numedux (11)
  • Numimarket (46)
  • Numis Poland (20)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (24)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (30)
  • WCN (90)
  • WDA - MiM (91)
  • Wójcicki (103)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

