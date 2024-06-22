Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 11,0 g
- Pure silver (0,2652 oz) 8,25 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 11,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (686)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aste (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (25)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (31)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (14)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (25)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (49)
- Niemczyk (87)
- Numedux (11)
- Numimarket (46)
- Numis Poland (20)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (24)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (30)
- WCN (90)
- WDA - MiM (91)
- Wójcicki (103)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search