5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 15,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (337) AU (99) XF (199) VF (41) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (18) MS63 (52) MS62 (68) MS61 (36) MS60 (7) AU58 (36) AU55 (4) AU50 (3) DETAILS (8) + (6) Service NGC (187) PCGS (33) GCN (14) ННР (1) PGM (1) PCG (1)

