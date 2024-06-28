Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,425,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (708)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6312 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 34
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
