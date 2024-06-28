Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,425,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (708)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6312 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

