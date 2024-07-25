Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 4,40 g
- Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 9,250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (567)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2381 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
