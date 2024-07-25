Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 4,40 g
  • Pure silver (0,1061 oz) 3,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 9,250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (567)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2381 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • BAC (6)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (7)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • KM NUMIS (4)
  • Marciniak (82)
  • Niemczyk (67)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (30)
  • Numis Poland (13)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Rzeszowski DA (37)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (27)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (81)
  • WDA - MiM (89)
  • Wójcicki (62)
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Artemide Aste - July 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 CCG
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 115 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1933 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search