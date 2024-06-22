Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (487)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (20)
- COINSNET (27)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (5)
- Marciniak (41)
- Niemczyk (83)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (22)
- Numis Poland (13)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (55)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stare Monety (12)
- Stary Sklep (33)
- WCN (57)
- WDA - MiM (46)
- Wójcicki (33)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
