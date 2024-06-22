Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (487)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (20)
  • COINSNET (27)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Marciniak (41)
  • Niemczyk (83)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (22)
  • Numis Poland (13)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numision (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (55)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stare Monety (12)
  • Stary Sklep (33)
  • WCN (57)
  • WDA - MiM (46)
  • Wójcicki (33)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search