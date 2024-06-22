10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1934 "Jozef Pilsudski". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2311 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (89) AU (63) XF (166) VF (157) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (14) MS62 (14) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (21) AU55 (12) AU53 (1) XF45 (8) DETAILS (15) + (1) Service NGC (72) ECC (1) PCGS (19) GCN (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (20)

COINSNET (27)

Frühwald (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (4)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (5)

Marciniak (41)

Niemczyk (83)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (22)

Numis Poland (13)

Numisbalt (6)

Numision (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (55)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stare Monety (12)

Stary Sklep (33)

WCN (57)

WDA - MiM (46)

Wójcicki (33)