10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,0 g
- Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,800,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
