10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (157) AU (75) XF (192) VF (54) F (4) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (16) MS62 (34) MS61 (14) MS60 (4) AU58 (24) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) + (4) Service NGC (83) GCN (6) PCGS (21) PCG (1)

