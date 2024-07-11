Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,5305 oz) 16,5 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,800,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (499)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

