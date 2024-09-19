Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,45 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition UNC
