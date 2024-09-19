Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,45 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search