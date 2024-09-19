Pattern 50 Mark 1923 KL. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Mark 1923 with mark KL. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)