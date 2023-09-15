Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. PROOF

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel PROOF - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel PROOF - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. PROOF. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4130 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search