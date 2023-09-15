Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. PROOF. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

