Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. PROOF
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. PROOF. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4130 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
2760 $
Price in auction currency 10500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
