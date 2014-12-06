Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. HUGUENIN
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 50 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
