Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. HUGUENIN

Obverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel HUGUENIN - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel HUGUENIN - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Le Locle
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 4100 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
1208 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition SP65 NGC
Selling price

