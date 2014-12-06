Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. HUGUENIN. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) SP65 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (6)