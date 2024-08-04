Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 4,52 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Le Locle
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.
