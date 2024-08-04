Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,52 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 30

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Le Locle
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 856 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place November 21, 1998.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search