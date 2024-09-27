Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 8,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
