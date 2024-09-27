Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.

Сondition UNC (2)