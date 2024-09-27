Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,150. Bidding took place May 18, 2002.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
769 $
Price in auction currency 3150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1934 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

