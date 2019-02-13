Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 16,44 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
6527 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

