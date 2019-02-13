Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 16,44 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
6527 $
Price in auction currency 25000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
1171 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search