Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1927 "Nike". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

