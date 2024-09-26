Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,96 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
