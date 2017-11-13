Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA" (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA"
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,42 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
8151 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
