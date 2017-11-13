Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.

