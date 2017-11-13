Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA" (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA"

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Brass Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Brass Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA" - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,42 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. Edge "MENNICA PAŃSTWOWA". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1386 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2020.

Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
8151 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
7025 $
Price in auction currency 25500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
Category
Year
