Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
7080 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
