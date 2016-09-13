Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

