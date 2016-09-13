Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 WJ Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
7080 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Poland 5 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction GGN - December 11, 1993
Seller GGN
Date December 11, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

