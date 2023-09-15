Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel. No Mint Mark

Obverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ Nickel No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1115 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - November 5, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 WJ (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
