Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel. No Mint Mark
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1115 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
961 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
