Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Nickel. No Mint Mark. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

