Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 ⤔ WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark ⤔ WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint
