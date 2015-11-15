Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 ⤔ WJ. Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark ⤔ WJ. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 ⤔ WJ (Pattern) at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 15, 2015
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1923 ⤔ WJ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 20 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search