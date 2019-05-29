Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,35 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 30
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1923
- Mint Le Locle
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
3763 $
Price in auction currency 14500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
5345 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search