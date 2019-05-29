Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1923 with mark WJ. Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Le Locle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 619 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4)