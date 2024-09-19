Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 4,26 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin



For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

