Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia". Embossed inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Embossed inscription PRÓBA
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1933 "Polonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
