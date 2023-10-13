Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) SP64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)