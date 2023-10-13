Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.

Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9284 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
5058 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - May 25, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1927 (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search