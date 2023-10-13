Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote 1927. Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1927
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote 1927 . Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 402 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9284 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
5058 $
Price in auction currency 18500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
