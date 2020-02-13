Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,87 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5366 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
