Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2)