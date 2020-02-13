Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,87 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
5366 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Search