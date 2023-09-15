Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1,55 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 125

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (14)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3494 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3352 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 12, 2019
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 2 Grosze 1923 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

