Pattern 2 Grosze 1923. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,55 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 125
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1923
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1923 . Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6300 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3494 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
3352 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
