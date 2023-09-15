Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 (Poland, II Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Bismuth
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 . This bismuth coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

