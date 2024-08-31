Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 23 mm". Nickel-Plated Iron (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel-Plated Iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4,97 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 130
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 23 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search