Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 23 mm". Copper-Nickel (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Category
Year
Search