Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (1)