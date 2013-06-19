Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Tombac

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" Tombac - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Tombac
  • Weight 10,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
7123 $
Price in auction currency 27000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
6156 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1934 All Polish coins Polish tombac coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search