Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Tombac
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Tombac
- Weight 10,3 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1934
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1934 "Diameter 33 mm". Tombac. This tombac coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
